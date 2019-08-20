UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Korean Air To Further Cut Flights To Japan Amid Export Curbs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 02:11 PM

Korean Air to further cut flights to Japan amid export curbs

Korean Air Lines Co. said Tuesday it will reduce more flights to Japan in the coming months due to lower travel demand to the neighboring country amid a trade dispute

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Korean Air Lines Co. said Tuesday it will reduce more flights to Japan in the coming months due to lower travel demand to the neighboring country amid a trade dispute.

Demand on the Japanese routes has been on a sharp decline since last month when Japan implemented export restrictions of key materials to South Korea. Early this month, Tokyo also officially removed Seoul from its list of trusted trade partners in economic retaliation against a Seoul court's rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor.

In response to falling demand to Japan, Korean Air announced last month it will suspend the Busan-Sapporo route starting Sept. 3 and place smaller jets on less popular Japanese routes to avoid snowballing losses.

In extended efforts, the national flag carrier plans to fully suspend services on the Busan-Osaka route on Sept. 16 and flights on the Jeju-Narita and the Jeju-Osaka routes on Nov. 1, the company said in a statement.

"To offset lower demand to Japan, the company will increase the number of flights to alternative markets, such as China, Southeast Asia and Oceania nations, such as Guam, Australia and New Zealand," a company spokesman said.

Korean Air will temporarily halt services on the Incheon-Komatsu and Incheon-Kagosima routes from Sept.

29 to Nov. 16, while suspending flights on the Incheon-Asahikawa route from Sept. 29 to Oct. 26.

It plans to reduce the number of flights on the Incheon-Osaka, Incheon-Fukuoka from Oct. 27-Nov. 16 and that of flights on the Incheon-Okinawa, Busan-Narita and Busan-Fukuoka routes from Sept. 29-Nov. 16, the statement said.

As part of efforts to expand its route services to other countries, the company said it will make a full-fledged preparation to apply for new and additional flights to China once the Chinese government's two-month ban on receiving applications from foreign airlines until Oct. 10 is lifted, he said.

It also plans to launch the Incheon-Clark Field, the Philippines route on Oct. 27 and increase flights on non-Japan routes from Incheon to Danang, Chiang Mai, Bali and Brisbane, it said.

Most of the route changes have to be approved by the government, the company said.

From January to June, Korean Air's net losses deepened to 458 billion won (US$378 million) from 314.7 billion won in the year-ago period due to the won's weakness against the Dollar.

The country's biggest full-service carrier is widely expected to report worsened earnings results for the rest of the year if the ongoing nationwide campaign against travel to Japan and its products continues.

Related Topics

Australia Dollar China Company Brisbane Tokyo Incheon Seoul Chiang Mai Japan South Korea Philippines January June Market From Government Asia Billion Million Court New Zealand

Recent Stories

Public opinion sharply split on the issue of wheth ..

4 minutes ago

Former Aussie coach Lehmann expresses delight at Y ..

1 minute ago

Russia, Venezuela to Boost Economic Cooperation In ..

1 minute ago

France to host G7 summit in Biarritz

1 minute ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

10 minutes ago

Tourism makes great strides in last one year with ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.