UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Korean Air To Raise Over 1.1 Tln Won Following Successful Rights Offering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:48 PM

Korean Air to raise over 1.1 tln won following successful rights offering

Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's top flag carrier, is expected to secure more than 1.1 trillion won (US$901 million) after the company reported a successful rights offering Thursday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's top flag carrier, is expected to secure more than 1.1 trillion won (US$901 million) after the company reported a successful rights offering Thursday.

Korean Air said its rights offering to stock investors oversubscribed with a subscription competition rate of 124.51:1. The total guarantee money deposited for the subscription surpassed 3.7 trillion won, it added.

About 2.1 million shares were released for subscription on Tuesday and Wednesday after existing shareholders and the employee stock ownership association completed their subscriptions on new shares.

Last week, Korean Air received subscriptions for new shares from existing shareholders and the employee stock ownership association, with the subscription rate reaching 97.35 percent.

The new shares will be listed on July 29, the company said.

The air carrier, a flagship affiliate of South Korea's transportation conglomerate Hanjin Group, has been pushing for the rights issues to raise capital so it can overcome a liquidity crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Company South Korea Money July From Top Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh govt extends lockdown in Karachi till August ..

4 minutes ago

World’s first phase III clinical trial of COVID- ..

4 minutes ago

PM's Kamyab Jawan scheme is a good programme to pr ..

48 seconds ago

Youth commits suicide over domestic issue

49 seconds ago

Digital highway leads to prosperity as IT, data 't ..

52 seconds ago

Assets case: Lahore High Court extends interim bai ..

54 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.