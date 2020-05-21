UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Korean Air To Supply 400 Cargo Doors To A350s From 2023

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:31 PM

Korean Air to supply 400 cargo doors to A350s from 2023

Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's biggest carrier by sales, said Thursday it has signed a deal to begin supplying 400 cargo doors to A350 planes in 2023

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's biggest carrier by sales, said Thursday it has signed a deal to begin supplying 400 cargo doors to A350 planes in 2023.

In 2011, Korean Air received an order from Airbus to manufacture and deliver 800 cargo doors for the A350 aircraft, with 500 of them having been delivered to the European aircraft manufacturer so far.

In its latest deal with Airbus, the flag carrier supplied a cumulative 3,000 sharklets to the A320 series.

On top of flight services, Korean Air also manufactures aircraft parts and supplies them to Airbus and U.S. aerospace giant Boeing Co. It began to supply the parts to Boeing and Airbus in 1986 and 1987, respectively.

The company didn't provide the value of the supply contracts.

Related Topics

Company South Korea From Top

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

3 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 finalize Eid emergency duty plan

3 minutes ago

S.Korea, US Engaged in Talks to Limit China's Domi ..

3 minutes ago

'Last option' - no Olympic postponement beyond 202 ..

5 minutes ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi ..

5 minutes ago

Moldova to Hold Presidential Election on November ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.