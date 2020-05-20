UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Korean Drug Firms In Early Stage Of Coronavirus Vaccine Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:47 PM

Korean drug firms in early stage of coronavirus vaccine development

South Korean pharmaceutical firms are in the beginning stages of coronavirus vaccine development, lagging behind U.S. rivals, industry sources said Wednesday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :South Korean pharmaceutical firms are in the beginning stages of coronavirus vaccine development, lagging behind U.S. rivals, industry sources said Wednesday.

No domestic companies have received the green light for clinical trials for vaccine candidates from the drug safety authorities, though U.S. biotech firm Moderna announced Monday all participants in its coronavirus vaccine test generated antibodies.

Spearheading the local effort is a six-firm consortium led by biopharmaceutical maker Genexine Inc. and SK Life Science Inc., a unit of South Korea's No. 3 conglomerate SK Group.

The Genexine consortium has successfully carried out an experiment of its vaccine candidate on monkeys, with consortium member Binex completing the production of a sample.

The consortium is scheduled to submit a clinical test plan to the Ministry of food and Drug Safety within this month in the hope of starting trials in June.

SK Life Science is currently conducting a safety test on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate and is aiming to start a clinical trial in September.

"Following an internal assessment, the safety test is being carried out on animals," a company official said. "The start of clinical tests could be moved up." According to the sources, several other pharmaceutical firms are trying to develop coronavirus vaccine drugs, but details about their efforts have yet to be unveiled.

South Korea has been ramping up its support for the development of drugs and vaccines for the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 11,000 people and claimed 263 lives here.

Two weeks ago, the government said the country was conducting clinical tests for seven existing drugs to see if any of them can effectively treat the new coronavirus.

Clinical tests for three possible vaccines may be launched before the year's end, it said, adding a vaccine may be developed before the end of next year following successful tests.

Related Topics

Drugs Company South Korea North Korea May June September All From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria i ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to give administ ..

2 minutes ago

Youth shot dead in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

MOI cautions against SOPs violations on Jumma tul ..

2 minutes ago

Three POs including a most wanted criminal netted ..

2 minutes ago

Malaysia's COVID-19 cases pass 7,000 mark after 31 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.