UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Korean EV Battery Makers' Market Share Up In Oct.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:06 PM

Korean EV battery makers' market share up in Oct.

South Korea's major electric vehicle (EV) battery producers increased their market share in October, despite a slowdown in global EV battery use, industry data showed Thursday

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ):South Korea's major electric vehicle (EV) battery producers increased their market share in October, despite a slowdown in global EV battery use, industry data showed Thursday.

Based on the global usage of their EV batteries, the combined market share of three South Korean EV battery makers -- LG Chem Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. and SK Innovation Co. -- stood at 22.4 percent in October, compared with 12.3 percent from a year earlier, according to data from market tracker SNE Research.

LG Chem was the third-best performer in the world with 14.2 percent market share, and 1.1 gigawatt-hours (GWh) worth of its EV batteries was used in October, up 28 percent from a year earlier.

Samsung SDI was fifth on the list with 5.5 percent market share after the global usage of its EV batteries surged 28.

6 percent on-year, while SK Innovation ranked ninth with 2.7 percent market share following a 153.8 percent on-year increase in the usage of its EV batteries in October.

The strong performance from South Korean firms came despite an overall fall in global EV battery usage.

According to SNE Research, global EV battery usage fell for a third straight month, with 7.8 GWh of EV batteries used in October, down 25.7 percent from a year earlier.

A slump by Chinese battery makers prompted the drop, according to SNE Research.

China's CATL was the No. 1 player in October with 26.7 percent market share, though usage of its EV batteries fell 16.8 percent on-year to 2.08 GWh.

Japan's Panasonic came in second place in October with 17.5 percent market share, and the usage of its EV batteries declined 37.8 percent on-year to 1.36 GWh.

Related Topics

World China Vehicle North Korea October Samsung Market From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Judges who said body should be hanged must be proc ..

15 minutes ago

Muhammad Alamgir appointed new CEO NPO

2 minutes ago

Pak Vs Sri Lanka: Pakistan struggles to 192 for 1 ..

35 minutes ago

Hyundai Mobis to unveil upgraded autonomous concep ..

2 minutes ago

Musharraf’s body be ganged in D-Chowk for three ..

1 hour ago

Tecno launches Spark 4 Lite

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.