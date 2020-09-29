UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Korean-Russian Railways Integration Must Start Before N.Korea Sanctions Lifting - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:20 AM

Korean-Russian Railways Integration Must Start Before N.Korea Sanctions Lifting - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Moscow considers it important to begin integration of Korean railways with Russia's Trans-Siberian Railway without waiting for the lifting of international sanctions against North Korea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

According to Lavrov, the potential of trilateral economic cooperation in the Russia-South-North Korea format remains unrealized.

"Our country has consistently advocated the promotion of initiatives with the participation of the three countries, including the integration of the Korean Railways with the Trans-Siberian Railway, as well as transit supplies of pipeline gas and electricity through the DPRK to the ROK," Lavrov said in an interview with South Korean news agency Yonhap.

He said their implementation not only met the economic interests of the three countries, but could also make a significant contribution to strengthening peace and security on the Korean Peninsula.

"We consider it important to start practical steps in this area, without waiting for the lifting of international sanctions against the DPRK," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Electricity Moscow Russia North Korea Gas

Recent Stories

Sharjah Scouts Mission supports flood victims in S ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review regional ..

6 hours ago

Saudi Arabia busts Iran-trained terror cell

6 hours ago

&#039;We believe in need for joint collaboration b ..

7 hours ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Should Be Settled on ..

8 hours ago

Shehbaz used spouse's bank account as Benami: Barr ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.