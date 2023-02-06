Korean Ship With Russian Crew on Fire Off Coast of Vietnam - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The Korean car carrier AH SHIN, located off the coast of Vietnam with a Russian crew on board, has been fighting a fire on the cargo decks for the fourth day, no casualties have been reported, according to the Russian shipping portal Maritime Bulletin.

On February 3, a fire broke out on the ship sailing from the South Korean port of Incheon to Singapore with 4,500 cars on board. Since the crew could not cope with the fire on their own, the captain decided to change course and head to the nearest harbor, the portal reported. On February 5, the burning car carrier reached the shores of Vietnam, and in the early morning of Monday was 20 miles away from the Vietnamese port of Vung Tau, according to the Marine Bulletin.

The ship appeared to roll to starboard for an unknown reason. The crew reports that the fire continues to rage on the cargo decks, while all carbon dioxide reserves for extinguishing fires on board have been exhausted. No injuries among the crew members have been reported, according to the portal.

The crew consists of 21 Russian sailors, the portal said, citing Vietnamese and Korean sources.