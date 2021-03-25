Korean Sides Must Reject Continuation of Arms Race in Region - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) All actors in Northeast Asia, including the Korean parties, must abandon the arms race in the region and stop building up military activity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We emphasized the importance of efforts to maintain a peaceful and stable situation in Northeast Asia, including, of course, the Korean Peninsula, which implies the refusal of the parties to continue the arms race and to build up military activity in any form," Lavrov said following talks with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong.