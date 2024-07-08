Open Menu

Korean Team T1 Wins League Of Legends Within Esports WC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Korean Team T1 wins League of Legends within Esports WC

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Korean team T1 won the "League of Legends" competition at the Esports World Cup, defeating the Chinese team Top Esports with a score of 3-1 in the final match in front of a large audience at the Qiddiya Arena.

The Korean team's victory in 3 consecutive matches secured them the championship title and the largest share of the $1 million prize pool.

They received a first-place prize of $400,000, along with 1,000 points in the Esports World Cup race. The runner-up team received $200,000 and 600 points.

