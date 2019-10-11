UrduPoint.com
Korean Train Workers Begin 3-Day Strike Over Working Conditions - Reports

Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:01 PM

The Korean Railway Workers' Union began on Friday a nationwide 72-hour strike amid Korea Railroad Corp.'s (KORAIL) failure to secure higher wages and provide a better working environment for its employees, local media reported

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The Korean Railway Workers' Union began on Friday a nationwide 72-hour strike amid Korea Railroad Corp.'s (KORAIL) failure to secure higher wages and provide a better working environment for its employees, local media reported.

The 19,000-member Korean Railway Workers' Union launched its first strike since 2016 at 9.00 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT). The union is demanding that the company raise allowances by 4 percent, hire more workers to shorten shifts and improve working conditions for security staff and affiliate companies' employees.

"We will refund all services that have been stalled due to the strike," a KORAIL official said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The company has reported that 62,000 of the 96,000 tickets booked for the period of the strike have been refunded.

The strike is expected to cut passenger and cargo transport by 20 percent and 60 percent, respectively. Intercity subway operations are likely to be reduced to 88.1 percent of the normal level. Amid growing concern of public inconvenience, the government plans to deploy non-union railway workers and utilize alternative means of transportation to minimize the fallout from the service disruption. The authorities advise passengers to take express and intercity buses to avoid traffic.

The union's representatives had been holding talks with the government since May. The decision to strike came after the talks fell through in September. The workers have threatened to stage another strike next month if their demands are not satisfied.

