Korean War Veteran Receives Medal of Honor For Bravery 70 Years Ago - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) President Joe Biden will award the Congressional Medal of Honor, the highest US military decoration, to retired Army Colonel Ralph Puckett on Friday for acts of bravery carried out against Chinese attacks more than 70 years ago during the Korean War, the White House said on Wednesday.

"On May 21, President Joseph Biden will award the Medal of Honor to Colonel Ralph Puckett, Jr., United States Army, Retired, for conspicuous gallantry during the Korean War," the White House said in a press release. "President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea will join this ceremony.

Colonel Puckett, now 94, distinguished himself while serving as commander of the 8th U.S. Army Ranger Company during November 25-26, 1950 while serving in Korea, the White House said.

During the retreat, Puckett was wounded by a hand grenade in the first attack but kept at his post. He is also credited with ordering "danger close" artillery strikes near his own position to blunt the Chinese soldiers' advances.

He went on to also serve in the Vietnam War and mentor future generations of army soldiers.