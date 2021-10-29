Kosovar Leader Expects to Meet With Serbian President in November

(@FahadShabbir)

Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on Friday that he might meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in mid-November

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on Friday that he might meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in mid-November.

Kurti and Vucic first met within the framework of the EU-facilitated Belgrade-Pristina dialogue in Brussels on June 15, and then on July 19. At the time, the dialogue ended with no progress.

"This (meeting) may take place around the middle of November. But there is no exact date, it also depends on the mediators in the dialogue in Brussels," Kurti was quoted as saying by Radio Television of Kosovo.

On Friday, Vucic condemned the refusal of Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani to change the constitution in order to accommodate the formation of the Community of Serb Municipalities of Kosovo. Osmani described Serbia as "the cancer of Europe."

"We got their message and will wait for a response from the European Union. We also will not change the constitution with regard to this issue (non-recognition of Kosovo's independence).

And what will happen next? Will they massacre and expel the Serbs? We do not see any solution. Their rudeness and unwillingness to fulfill what was signed earlier says more about them than about us," the Serbian leader said.

Following the proclamation of independence by what used to be Serbia's autonomous province of Kosovo from the rest of the country in 2008, Belgrade and Pristina broke ties. In 2013, the EU-mediated reconciliation negotiations began and resulted in a 2013 agreement of principles governing the normalization of relations and a 2015 agreement to establish the Community of Serb Municipalities. However, the deadline for the implementation of these agreements was not met by Pristina.

The dialogue came to a standstill and was abandoned in favor of another normalization deal, brokered by the United States and signed by the parties last year. This also has not produced any tangible outcome. The EU initiated another dialogue process in March.