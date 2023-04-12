Close
Kosovar Media Report NATO's KFOR Condemned Shooting Incident In Northern Kosovo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Kosovar Media Report NATO's KFOR Condemned Shooting Incident in Northern Kosovo

The NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) peacekeeping mission has condemned the shooting that took place in the northern Kosovo city of Zvecan the day before, Kosovar media reported on Wednesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) peacekeeping mission has condemned the shooting that took place in the northern Kosovo city of Zvecan the day before, Kosovar media reported on Wednesday.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Kosovo police reportedly opened fire at a moving car on the Bistricki bridge, located on the Leposaviq � Zvecan highway, injuring the driver, Serb Milan Jovanovic, in the chest. The suspected shooters are believed to be part of the Regional Operations Support Unit of Kosovo Police (ROSU), Serbian media reported. Milan Jovanovic was admitted to the ICU of the Mitrovica Regional Hospital, where he received surgery.

The KFOR mission said in a statement, cited by the Kosovo Online media portal, that they condemn the incident and expect that the institutions in Kosovo will conduct a detailed investigation and bring those responsible to justice.

No such statement, however, has yet appeared on KFOR's official web site or social media.

The Serb List political party accused the security agencies of the partially recognized republic of violence against Serbs and demanded the withdrawal of KFOR troops from the northern regions of Kosovo.

Serbian media reported on March 11 that four officers of the Kosovo police force who had been on duty near the Bistricki bridge that night had been arrested for 48 hours and charged with attempted murder and failure to report a crime.

