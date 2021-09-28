Kosovar Police Detain 10 Albanians for Assault Against Serbs in Administrative Body

Police have detained 10 Albanians accused of assaulting Serbian visitors in an administrative building in the Albanian part of the city of Kosovska-Mitrovica in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo

The incident occurred on Monday in the chancellery of the local agricultural ministry. The Serbs were completing some formalities when Albanians assaulted them and forced them out of the building with insults and punches. Nobody sustained serious injuries in the skirmish.

"On Monday, at about 4 p.m. (14:00 GMT), the police 'South' department in Southerm Mitrovica obtained the information on the incident.

.. with several people involved. The policemen began search immediately and detained 10 people on suspicion of involvement in assault," the Kosovar police said.

The prosecution service opened an assault case, and eight detainees were taken into custody, while the other two, who are minors, will also bear responsibility.

Kosovska-Mitrovica is conditionally divided into the Serbian and the Albanian parts, corresponding to the north and south, respectively.