UrduPoint.com

Kosovar Police Detain 10 Albanians For Assault Against Serbs In Administrative Body

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:46 PM

Kosovar Police Detain 10 Albanians for Assault Against Serbs in Administrative Body

Police have detained 10 Albanians accused of assaulting Serbian visitors in an administrative building in the Albanian part of the city of Kosovska-Mitrovica in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo

RAŠKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Police have detained 10 Albanians accused of assaulting Serbian visitors in an administrative building in the Albanian part of the city of Kosovska-Mitrovica in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo.

The incident occurred on Monday in the chancellery of the local agricultural ministry. The Serbs were completing some formalities when Albanians assaulted them and forced them out of the building with insults and punches. Nobody sustained serious injuries in the skirmish.

"On Monday, at about 4 p.m. (14:00 GMT), the police 'South' department in Southerm Mitrovica obtained the information on the incident.

.. with several people involved. The policemen began search immediately and detained 10 people on suspicion of involvement in assault," the Kosovar police said.

The prosecution service opened an assault case, and eight detainees were taken into custody, while the other two, who are minors, will also bear responsibility.

Kosovska-Mitrovica is conditionally divided into the Serbian and the Albanian parts, corresponding to the north and south, respectively.

Related Topics

Police Albanian P

Recent Stories

European stocks fall at open tracking German deadl ..

European stocks fall at open tracking German deadlock

2 seconds ago
 Budapest Summons Kiev's Ambassador to Discuss Reac ..

Budapest Summons Kiev's Ambassador to Discuss Reaction to Gas Deal With Russia - ..

41 seconds ago
 Man shot dead by unknown outlaws

Man shot dead by unknown outlaws

46 seconds ago
 Ailing Umar Sharif declared fit to travel to the U ..

Ailing Umar Sharif declared fit to travel to the US today

21 minutes ago
 Survivors of July Deadly Landslide in Japan Demand ..

Survivors of July Deadly Landslide in Japan Demand $29Mln in Compensations - Rep ..

18 minutes ago
 Afghanistan to Use Constitution of King Zahir Shah ..

Afghanistan to Use Constitution of King Zahir Shah - Acting Justice Minister

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.