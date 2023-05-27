Kosovar Police Forcefully Enter Northern Municipality of Leposaviq - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Police forces of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo on Friday forcefully occupied the building belonging to the northern municipality of Leposaviq following the raids into the municipality buildings in Zvecan and Zubin Potok, media reported.

Local Serbs gathered in front of the buildings to prevent Kosovo Albanian security forces and officials from entering and clashes broke out, the Kosovo online news portal reported.

Kosovar police soon forced their way into the Zvecan municipal building, using tear gas and stun grenades, the news portal said. Telephone service was cut off in Leposavic, while alarm sirens sounded in the northern municipality of Mitrovica.

During the incident, about 10 citizens who had gathered to prevent illegal entry into the municipal building were injured and later hospitalized.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday put the Serbian army on high alert because of the situation in Kosovo and Metohija due to unilateral steps taken by Pristina. He also demanded that NATO "urgently stop violence against Serbs" in Kosovo and Metohija.

The reason was an attempt by the Pristina authorities to install Albanian mayors in the north of the province after the April 23 local elections in northern Kosovo, which were boycotted by local Serbs.