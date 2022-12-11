UrduPoint.com

Kosovar Police Say Registered Three Skirmishes In Northern Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Kosovar Police Say Registered Three Skirmishes in Northern Province

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) The police of the partially-recognized Republic of Kosovo said on Sunday that three cases of shooting by unknown people were registered in the north of the region on Saturday night.

On Saturday evening, in an address to citizens, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic showed photos of Kosovar soldiers in heavy equipment and with automatic weapons in the north of the region near the border with Serbia. He recalled that, according to the agreements reached earlier, the permission of the heads of municipalities with a Serbian majority is required for the deployment of police special forces there.

"Members of certain criminal groups who blocked several highways in the north from different points fired three times at police squads who were on duty near the Gazivoda Lake," the Kosovar police said on social networks.

The police returned fire on the criminals, who fled in an unknown direction. There is no information about the victims.

On Saturday, Kosovo Serbs erected barricades on highways in the north of the region because of the detention by the Kosovar authorities of former police officer Dejan Pantic who worked as a law enforcer in Kosovo. Pantic was detained on Saturday at the Jarinje border crossing on suspicion of "terrorism."

At night, the protesters set up tents to guard the barricades. The Kosovar police, in turn, blocked the entry into the province for cars and pedestrians from central Serbia at the Jarinje border crossing.

