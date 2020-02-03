UrduPoint.com
Kosovar Prime Minister-Designate Kurti Vows To Investigate War Crimes

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:22 PM

Kosovar Prime Minister-designate Albin Kurti pledged on Monday to step up legislation on and investigations into war crimes, create a special body for settling the issue and check all employees of law enforcement agencies

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Kosovar Prime Minister-designate Albin Kurti pledged on Monday to step up legislation on and investigations into war crimes, create a special body for settling the issue and check all employees of law enforcement agencies.

Leaders of the opposition leftist Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party and center-right Democratic League of Kosovo, Albin Kurti and Isa Mustafa respectively, on Sunday signed an agreement on forming a parliamentary majority and a new government, four months after snap elections were held in the wake of the previous prime minister's resignation. Earlier on Monday, a parliamentary session began in Pristina with Kurti presenting the new government, including 15 ministers, and its program to lawmakers.

"The future government will work on punishing war crimes, adopt additional laws on war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity and aggression.

In addition, a new institute on war crimes will be established," Kurti said, as aired by the parliamentary press service.

The politician also said that the new government would advocate for order, law and security, and work on transforming Kosovar security forces into a full-fledged army. It will introduce a compulsory three-month military service, as well as check police, customs and other bodies' officers, Kurti added.

Some parties, including the Democratic Party of Kosovo, led by Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, and the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo of Ramush Haradinaj, refused to back the new government.

The parliamentary session was attended by ambassadors of Western countries and led by US Ambassador to Kosovo Philip Kosnett, representatives of the European Union and NATO.

