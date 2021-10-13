UrduPoint.com

Kosovar Serb Politician Vows Resistance Against Police As Civil Unrest Continues

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 11:10 PM

Kosovar Serb Politician Vows Resistance Against Police as Civil Unrest Continues

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Kosovar Serbs will use all available means to defend themselves from the security forces in case of further intervention in the northern regions, Goran Rakic, the leader of the Serb List party, said on Wednesday.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with Kosovar Serbs in the Serbian town of Raska, near the administrative line between central Serbia and northern Kosovo, in the wake of riots over a law enforcement operation by the Kosovo police. In his speech, Rakic, whose party represents the interests of ethnic Serbs in the self-proclaimed republic, talked about heavily armed policemen using violence against protesters.

"Think of it as you will but we will defend ourselves with all means available.

And the Serb List will fight alongside its people to the end," Rakic said during a meeting with Vucic, broadcast by Serbian news agency Tanjug.

Earlier in the day, civil unrest broke out in the Serb-populated area of the city of Mitrovica, allegedly over actions by Kosovo law enforcement officers. According to local media, residents blocked several streets after the police raided pharmacies and retail locations, demanding paperwork for their goods and customs declarations. The police used flashbang grenades and teargas against the protesters. At least ten people have been hospitalized, including one in life-threatening condition.

Related Topics

Riots Police Serbia Media All From

Recent Stories

&#039;We look forward to working closely with Afri ..

&#039;We look forward to working closely with African nations&#039;, says Hamdan ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE’s non-oil foreign trade up 27% to AED900 bil ..

UAE’s non-oil foreign trade up 27% to AED900 billion in H1-2021

42 minutes ago
 Stiffness of arteries could indicate severe COVID- ..

Stiffness of arteries could indicate severe COVID-19 risk: Study

1 minute ago
 Iran armed forces chief acknowledges Pakistan arme ..

Iran armed forces chief acknowledges Pakistan armed forces sacrifices in war on ..

1 minute ago
 US to Remain Opposed to Support for Assad in Syria ..

US to Remain Opposed to Support for Assad in Syria - Blinken

1 minute ago
 Delegation led by MPA calls on DC Harnai

Delegation led by MPA calls on DC Harnai

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.