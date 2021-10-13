Kosovar Serb Politician Vows Resistance Against Police as Civil Unrest Continues

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Kosovar Serbs will use all available means to defend themselves from the security forces in case of further intervention in the northern regions, Goran Rakic, the leader of the Serb List party, said on Wednesday.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with Kosovar Serbs in the Serbian town of Raska, near the administrative line between central Serbia and northern Kosovo, in the wake of riots over a law enforcement operation by the Kosovo police. In his speech, Rakic, whose party represents the interests of ethnic Serbs in the self-proclaimed republic, talked about heavily armed policemen using violence against protesters.

"Think of it as you will but we will defend ourselves with all means available.

And the Serb List will fight alongside its people to the end," Rakic said during a meeting with Vucic, broadcast by Serbian news agency Tanjug.

Earlier in the day, civil unrest broke out in the Serb-populated area of the city of Mitrovica, allegedly over actions by Kosovo law enforcement officers. According to local media, residents blocked several streets after the police raided pharmacies and retail locations, demanding paperwork for their goods and customs declarations. The police used flashbang grenades and teargas against the protesters. At least ten people have been hospitalized, including one in life-threatening condition.