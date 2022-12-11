Kosovar Special Forces Unit Seizes Key Hydro Power Plant at Gazivoda Lake - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) Fighters of the special unit of Ministry of Internal Affairs (ROSU) of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo have taken control of the hydroelectric power plant facility at Gazivoda Lake, Serbian media reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Kosovar police said that three cases of shooting by unknown people were registered near Lake Gazivoda on Saturday night.

ROSU special unit fighters in armored vehicles and fully armed seized the dam facility, removing and tearing Serbian flags from the building, Serbian news portal Vecernje novosti reported. ROSU fighters are still in the occupied facility, the media added.

Gazivoda Lake is the main source of water and accumulation for the hydroelectric power plant located there.

On Saturday evening, in an address to citizens, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic showed photos of Kosovar soldiers in heavy equipment and with automatic weapons in the north of the region near the border with Serbia.

He recalled that, according to the agreements reached earlier, the permission of the heads of municipalities with a Serbian majority is required for the deployment of police special forces there.

On Saturday, Kosovo Serbs erected barricades on highways in the north of the region because of the detention by the Kosovar authorities of former police officer Dejan Pantic who worked as a law enforcer in Kosovo. Pantic was detained on Saturday at the Jarinje border crossing on suspicion of "terrorism."

At night, the protesters set up tents to guard the barricades. The Kosovar police, in turn, blocked the entry into the province for cars and pedestrians from central Serbia at the Jarinje border crossing.