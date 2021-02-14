UrduPoint.com
Kosovar Watchdog Sees Low Turnout At Parliamentary Elections In Self-Proclaimed Republic

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Kosovar Watchdog Sees Low Turnout at Parliamentary Elections in Self-Proclaimed Republic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) The Sunday parliamentary elections in the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo are seeing low turnout, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) said after four hours passed since the polling stations opened.

Over 2,200 polling stations opened at 07:00 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT) across Kosovo.

"The turnout at 11.00 [10:00 GMT] was 8.3 percent. The voting process is proceeding normally. No violations recorded," CEC head Valdete Daka said at a briefing.

The Kosovo police confirmed that the voting process is going on without any violations, including in the northern part of the partially-recognized country which is home to ethnic Serbs.

During the previous elections in 2019, the turnout at 11:00 was nearly 10 percent.

More than two dozen political parties are in a race to grab 120 lawmaker seats.

According to opinion polls, the Self-determination Movement (Vetevendosje), led by former Prime Minister Albin Kurti, is expected to receive the most votes. The Democratic Party of Kosovo, founded by former President Hashim Thaci and ex-Parliament Speaker Kadri Veseli who are currently on trial in The Hague for war crimes, is expected to come second, followed by the Democratic League of Kosovo led by incumbent Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti. Meanwhile, The Serb List party is expected to win 10 seats that are reserved for ethnic Serbs living in Kosovo.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in February 2008 and has been since recognized by nearly 100 countries. Serbia has not recognized Kosovo's independence and launched a campaign to convince other countries to not recognize it either.

