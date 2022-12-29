UrduPoint.com

Kosovo Authorities Remove Roadblock At Merdare Crossing Point With Serbia - Police

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Kosovo Authorities Remove Roadblock at Merdare Crossing Point With Serbia - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The authorities of the partially-recognized Republic of Kosovo on Thursday removed the roadblock at the Merdare crossing point with Serbia, the Kosovo Police said.

"Based on the latest information, the road which was blocked on 27.12.2022 in the second kilometer inside Serbia, today at 09:50 (08:50 GMT) has been cleared for traffic. Therefore, we inform the citizens and compatriots now that the Border Crossing point 'Merdare' has been released for traffic and has returned to full normality," the police said in a statement on social media.

The situation in Kosovo and Metohija remains tense. On December 10, Serbs in the north of Kosovo began setting up barricades in protest against the arrest of several Serb police officers by the Kosovar authorities over alleged war crimes and terrorism dating back to the 1998-1999 conflict.

On Wednesday, former policeman Dejan Pantic, whose arrest sparked another wave of protests by Kosovo's Serb minority, was released from custody and put under house arrest.

Related Topics

Protest Police Minority Social Media Road Traffic Serbia December Border From

Recent Stories

Pakistan struggle to avoid defeat in first Test ag ..

Pakistan struggle to avoid defeat in first Test against England

5 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces dates for ADNOC Pro Leagu ..

UAE Pro League announces dates for ADNOC Pro League&#039;s round 2

36 minutes ago
 Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrat ..

Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrate the New Year!

2 hours ago
 A realme Ode to the Year 2022

A realme Ode to the Year 2022

2 hours ago
 More than Rs.100 Million fine collected through Qe ..

More than Rs.100 Million fine collected through Qeemat Punjab App; 78,411 out of ..

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mayor of Sur ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mayor of Surakarta (Solo), Indonesia, in A ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.