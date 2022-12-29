Kosovo Authorities Remove Roadblock at Merdare Crossing Point With Serbia - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The authorities of the partially-recognized Republic of Kosovo on Thursday removed the roadblock at the Merdare crossing point with Serbia, the Kosovo Police said.

"Based on the latest information, the road which was blocked on 27.12.2022 in the second kilometer inside Serbia, today at 09:50 (08:50 GMT) has been cleared for traffic. Therefore, we inform the citizens and compatriots now that the Border Crossing point 'Merdare' has been released for traffic and has returned to full normality," the police said in a statement on social media.

The situation in Kosovo and Metohija remains tense. On December 10, Serbs in the north of Kosovo began setting up barricades in protest against the arrest of several Serb police officers by the Kosovar authorities over alleged war crimes and terrorism dating back to the 1998-1999 conflict.

On Wednesday, former policeman Dejan Pantic, whose arrest sparked another wave of protests by Kosovo's Serb minority, was released from custody and put under house arrest.