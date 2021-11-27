Kosovo Bus Shooting Death Toll Reaches 4 - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) The number of victims in the deadly shooting on a bus carrying students in Kosovo and Metohija increased to four, the Kosovo news outlet reported on Friday.

The incident occurred earlier in the day, when unknown gunmen opened fire at the bus near the town of Decani, killing two students and a bus driver, according to previous media reports.

The outlet said that the bus conductor was also killed in the shooting. The murdered students were born in 2003 and 2004, it added.

The police have reportedly confirmed the fact of deadly shooting to local media.