Kosovo Cancels Activities Related to NATO Drills Defender Europe 2023 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Kosovo has canceled activities scheduled for Tuesday as part of the NATO exercises Defender Europe 23 due to the unrest in the north of the region, the defense ministry said.

"We inform you that due to the situation in the north of the country, the activity planned for today ... within the international exercise 'Defender Europe 23', is canceled," the ministry was quoted as saying by the Albanian Daily News newspaper.

On the same day, US Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier said that the cancellation of Kosovo's participation in NATO exercises was the first consequence of Pristina's unwillingness to de-escalate the situation in the region. He recalled that on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that the actions of the Kosovo authorities in the northern municipalities would have consequences for bilateral relations, the Kosovo Online news portal reported.

"The first indication of that was the decision made last night by the American commander for Europe to cancel Kosovo's participation in Defender Europe 2023, which happened overnight .

.. I have to say that at the moment the US does not have much enthusiasm to react to some interests of Kosovo, such as engaging with unrecognized countries or actively working to improve Kosovo on the Euro-Atlantic path ... We hope Prime Minister (Albin) Kurti will listen to our advice and immediately take steps to reduce tensions in the north," Hovenier was quoted as saying by the portal.

On Monday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs came to the local administration buildings in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok, demanding the withdrawal of police and the removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who took office after elections boycotted by the Serbs. Troops from the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were also deployed. Police used tear gas to break up the demonstrations and escort the mayors into town halls.

At least 52 Serbs were injured in Monday's clashes in Kosovo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said. Media reported that some 41 soldiers from the KFOR contingent were also injured, while the mission itself confirmed that 25 people were injured.