UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kosovo Caretaker Prime Minister In Isolation After Possible Virus Contact

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 06:05 PM

Kosovo caretaker Prime Minister in isolation after possible virus contact

Kosovo's caretaker Prime Minister Albin Kurti said Monday he was in self-isolation after an official in his government "had close contact" with a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Kosovo's caretaker Prime Minister Albin Kurti said Monday he was in self-isolation after an official in his government "had close contact" with a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Today is the first day when I will not go to work at the Prime Minister's Office," Kurti, 44, wrote in a post on his Facebook page.

Without specifying how long the quarantine would last, Kurti said he would stay in his apartment until test results were available for the official from the Ministry of European Integration who had contact with the infected person.

"Samples have been taken and we are waiting for the result," Kurti said.

With tight restrictions on movement and early moves to shut down public activities, Kosovo has so far prevented an explosive outbreak of COVID-19 among its population of 1.

8 million.

According to government figures, some 884 infections have been detected and 28 people have died from the disease.

Kurti, a reformist whose left-wing party won an October election, is now on his way out after his governing coalition collapsed in a no-confidence vote in March.

He remains in charge as caretaker PM until a new government can be formed -- a subject of tense political debate in the midst of the health crisis.

While Kurti wants to wait until it is safe enough to hold new elections, his rivals are eager to form a new government as soon as possible.

A case on the matter is now pending before the Constitutional Court.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote Facebook Died March October Post From Government Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 11 May 2020

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

5 minutes ago

Tehran Says Ready for Prisoner Swap With US Via Sw ..

5 minutes ago

Saudi to cut oil output by another 1 mn barrels a ..

5 minutes ago

Incompetence of water board deprives citizens of d ..

10 minutes ago

Heathrow airport urges roadmap for quarantine exit ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.