Kosovo caretaker Prime Minister in isolation after possible virus contact

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Kosovo's caretaker Prime Minister Albin Kurti said Monday he was in self-isolation after an official in his government "had close contact" with a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Today is the first day when I will not go to work at the Prime Minister's Office," Kurti, 44, wrote in a post on his Facebook page.

Without specifying how long the quarantine would last, Kurti said he would stay in his apartment until test results were available for the official from the Ministry of European Integration who had contact with the infected person.

"Samples have been taken and we are waiting for the result," Kurti said.

With tight restrictions on movement and early moves to shut down public activities, Kosovo has so far prevented an explosive outbreak of COVID-19 among its population of 1.

8 million.

According to government figures, some 884 infections have been detected and 28 people have died from the disease.

Kurti, a reformist whose left-wing party won an October election, is now on his way out after his governing coalition collapsed in a no-confidence vote in March.

He remains in charge as caretaker PM until a new government can be formed -- a subject of tense political debate in the midst of the health crisis.

While Kurti wants to wait until it is safe enough to hold new elections, his rivals are eager to form a new government as soon as possible.

A case on the matter is now pending before the Constitutional Court.