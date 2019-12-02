UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kosovo Charges 6 Over Murder Of Moderate Serb Politician

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:24 PM

Kosovo charges 6 over murder of moderate Serb politician

Kosovo prosecutors have charged six people with assisting in the murder two years ago of local Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic, a rare moderate who spoke out against organised crime

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Kosovo prosecutors have charged six people with assisting in the murder two years ago of local Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic, a rare moderate who spoke out against organised crime.

Ivanovic, one of few in Kosovo's Serb minority to break ranks with Belgrade, was gunned down with six bullets to the back in January 2018 just outside his party's headquarters in North Mitrovica.

Six suspects, working as "a criminal group with an organised structure", have been charged with "helping unknown suspects to commit the murder", the prosecutor's office in Pristina said in a statement.

The group was seeking "financial or other material benefit, with the aim of extending control over businesses and politics in northern Mitrovica", the statement added.

Mitrovica, a city that is ethnically split with Serbs in the north and Albanians in the south, is known as a hotbed of organised crime, a plague that Ivanovic tried to expose.

Among those charged are three Kosovo Serb policemen who attempted "to hide and eliminate evidence" when they reached the crime scene, the prosecutor said.

Two were detained in a raid last year, while the third is still at large.

Also on the list was one of Ivanovic's close party associates, who has been questioned over the case.

"The defendant was aware that security cameras in the party offices were forcibly shut off... thereby enabling the suspects not to be recorded by the security cameras when the murder" took place, the statement said, providing only the suspect's initials, S.A.

Two other defendants are at large.

The indictment did not name Milan Radoicic, a local Serb businessman and political leader who fled Kosovo for Belgrade last year and who was considered a suspect throughout the investigation.

Pristina had issued an international arrest warrant for Radoicic in connection with the murder in July.

Ivanovic did not recognise Kosovo's independence from Belgrade, declared by the former province in 2008.

But he was considered unusual among his ilk for efforts to build bridges with Kosovo Albanians, whose language he also spoke.

He had long maintained that crime, not ethnic divides, was the biggest curse in impoverished Mitrovica.

In off-the-record comments to media made public after his death, Ivanovic described how "informal centres of power" were calling the shots in the Serb half of Mitrovica.

He named Radoicic as a key player in this underworld.

Related Topics

Murder Minority Split Milan Pristina Belgrade Independence January July Criminals 2018 Media From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives condolences on death of Saqr bi ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pri ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince ..

1 hour ago

Six die, including rescuers, in France's flood-hit ..

1 minute ago

Society collectively responsible to eliminate depr ..

1 minute ago

UAE Rulers condole King Salman on death of Prince ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.