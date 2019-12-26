Kosovo coalition talks stall nearly 3 months after poll

The opposition parties that won Kosovo's October poll went into their first parliament session on Thursday without a governing coalition in place, a logjam that could trigger fresh elections

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The opposition parties that won Kosovo's October poll went into their first parliament session on Thursday without a governing coalition in place, a logjam that could trigger fresh elections.

The triumph of the left-wing Vetevendosje and the centre-right Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) on October 6 set the stage for their historic defeat of the PDK party that has dominated Kosovo since its independence in 2008.

But the two camps have been unable to strike an agreement in talks that have dragged on for months, paralysing governing.

"These days we would like to see the formation of the new government, but we will have to wait," Vetevendosje leader Albin Kurti, whose party secured a narrow victory with 29 seats, said in a Facebook video message on the eve of parliament's inaugural session.

Speaking to reporters before the session Thursday, LDK leader Isa Mustafa said "the only issue that has not been settled is the post of president." The LDK -- which won 28 seats in the 120 member parliament -- has demanded that one of its members be named president.

But Vetevendosje, which also has the support of 10 ethnic minority MPs, has resisted, saying the post should be decided at the start of 2021, when current President Hashim Thaci's mandate expires.

"The best thing to do is to leave the issue of the presidency for later," Kurti said in his message.

"The wait will cost our state, society, our economy, but we are forced to wait because we do not want new elections," he added.

Analyst Artan Murati warned that a delay would be "very harmful and costly to the country".

The EU and Kosovo's top ally the United States have both urged the parties to get the deal done.

In a statement this month, the EU said "urgent work" was needed on social and economic reforms, the rule of law and the stalled dialogue with Belgrade.

Kosovo, a former Serbian province which broke away in a 1990s war, is recognised by most of the West but not Belgrade or its allies Russia and China.

A long-running dialogue between the former war foes has been at a standstill for more than a year, with Kosovo's political deadlock putting another brake on the talks.