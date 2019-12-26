Kosovo coalition talks stall nearly 3 months after poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) : Opposition parties that won Kosovo's October poll were sworn into parliament Thursday without a governing coalition in place, a deadlock that could trigger fresh elections.

The triumph of the left-wing Vetevendosje party and centre-right Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) on October 6 set the parties up for a historic defeat of the PDK party that has dominated Kosovo since its independence in 2008.

But the two camps must unite to take power, and they have so far failed to agree on sharing government posts during talks that have dragged on for months.

"We would like to see the formation of the new government, but we will have to wait," Vetevendosje leader Albin Kurti said in a Facebook video message posted on the eve of parliament's inaugural session.

His party narrowly placed first with 29 seats in the 120-member assembly.

With the additional support 10 ethnic minority MPs and 28 from the LDK, Vetevendosje could reach a majority of 67 deputies.

But the negotiations are stuck on the post of president, both major parties said.

The LDK has demanded that one of its members be chosen.

Vetevendosje has resisted, saying the position should be decided in early 2021 when current President Hashim Thaci's mandate expires.

"The best thing to do is to leave the issue of the presidency for later," Kurti said in his message.

"The wait will cost our state, society, our economy, but we are forced to wait because we do not want new elections," he added.

After taking their oaths on Thursday, 75 MPs voted to approve Vetevendosje member and close Kurti ally Glauk Konjufca as parliamentary speaker.

The inaugural session lacked its usual festive mood however, with the future of the coalition still hanging in the balance.

The EU and Kosovo's top ally the United States have both urged the parties to get the deal done.

In a statement this month, the EU said "urgent work" was needed on social and economic reforms, the rule of law and the stalled dialogue with Belgrade.