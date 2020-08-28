UrduPoint.com
Kosovo Condemns 'worthless' Burning Of Greek Flag After Europa League Match

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 08:20 PM

Kosovo condemns 'worthless' burning of Greek flag after Europa League match

Kosovo's Foreign minister on Friday condemned the burning of a Greek flag in Pristina by fans whose team lost a Europa League match

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Kosovo's Foreign minister on Friday condemned the burning of a Greek flag in Pristina by fans whose team lost a Europa League match.

The blue and white stripped Greek national symbol was lit in a square in the capital on Thursday, shortly after Kosovar club Gjilan lost 2-0 to Cypriot side APOEL in the first qualifyinground of the second-tier tournament.

Although hailing from Cyprus, APOEL's fan base is predominantly ethnic Greek.

