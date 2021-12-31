UrduPoint.com

Kosovo Declares UN Mission Employee From Russia Persona Non Grata - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2021 | 06:51 PM

Kosovo Declares UN Mission Employee From Russia Persona Non Grata - Foreign Minister

Self-proclaimed Kosovo has declared an employee of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) from Russia a persona non grata, Foreign Minister Dominika Gervalla-Schwarz said on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Self-proclaimed Kosovo has declared an employee of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) from Russia a persona non grata, Foreign Minister Dominika Gervalla-Schwarz said on Friday.

"At the request of Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, today I made a decision to declare the Russian representative in UNMIK persona non grata because of his harmful activities, which violate the national security of the Republic of Kosovo. At the same time, I have notified the competent authorities about the implementation of this decision. The structures of Kosovo remain committed to the fight against the negative influence of Russia and its satellite states in the region, the purpose of which is to undermine the achievements of Kosovo and our partners, primarily the United States, NATO and the EU," the minister wrote on her Facebook page.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister United Nations Russia Facebook Same United States From Employment

Recent Stories

Germany to Extend Saudi Arms Export Ban into 2022 ..

Germany to Extend Saudi Arms Export Ban into 2022 - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Akhunzada terms health card a revolutionary initia ..

Akhunzada terms health card a revolutionary initiative

2 minutes ago
 Grave violations surge for children in conflict, U ..

Grave violations surge for children in conflict, UNICEF warns

2 minutes ago
 Govt urged to review Single National Curriculum ca ..

Govt urged to review Single National Curriculum carrying stakeholders’ input

46 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai Festive Pass extended till Jan 7

Expo 2020 Dubai Festive Pass extended till Jan 7

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bullish, gains 179 p ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bullish, gains 179 points to close at 44,596 point ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.