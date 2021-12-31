Kosovo Declares UN Mission Employee From Russia Persona Non Grata - Foreign Minister

Self-proclaimed Kosovo has declared an employee of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) from Russia a persona non grata, Foreign Minister Dominika Gervalla-Schwarz said on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Self-proclaimed Kosovo has declared an employee of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) from Russia a persona non grata, Foreign Minister Dominika Gervalla-Schwarz said on Friday.

"At the request of Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, today I made a decision to declare the Russian representative in UNMIK persona non grata because of his harmful activities, which violate the national security of the Republic of Kosovo. At the same time, I have notified the competent authorities about the implementation of this decision. The structures of Kosovo remain committed to the fight against the negative influence of Russia and its satellite states in the region, the purpose of which is to undermine the achievements of Kosovo and our partners, primarily the United States, NATO and the EU," the minister wrote on her Facebook page.