Kosovo Defends 'just War' After President Accused Of War Crimes

Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:21 PM

Kosovo defends 'just war' after president accused of war crimes

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :As Kosovo President Hashim Thaci rushed home Thursday to face accusations of war crimes from the 1990s conflict with Serbia, Kosovars defended the "just war" that paved their path to independence.

Thaci was the former political leader of the ethnic Albanian guerilla group, the KLA, which launched a rebellion against Belgrade more than 20 years ago when Kosovo was a southern province of Serbia.

On Wednesday, he and others were accused a slew of war crimes linked to the 1998-99 war in an indictment filed by special prosecutors at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague.

Their victims included "hundreds of known victims of Kosovo Albanian, Serb, Roma, and other ethnicities and include political opponents," said the prosecutors, who still need a pre-trial judge to approve the charges.

The prosecutors said they published the charges early because Thaci and others have been trying to "obstruct the work" of the tribunal, which operates under Kosovo law but has international judges.

