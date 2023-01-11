UrduPoint.com

Kosovo Engaged In Planning Of Defender-Europe 2023 Drills With NATO, US - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 02:10 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The Kosovo security force (FSK), along with the United States and NATO countries, is engaged in the planning of the Defender Europe 2023 military exercises, with over 1,300 FSK members scheduled to participate in the drills, Kosovar Defense Minister Armend Mehaj said.

"FSK, side by side with the US forces and other allies, is completing the planning phase of the Defender-Europe 2023 joint exercises. The FSK planning team, together with representatives from the United States and other allied countries, is holding a final four-day exercise planning conference in Budapest, Hungary," Mehaj said on social media.

He also recalled that Defender-Europe 2023 would represent large-scale drills organized by Washington, the allied forces of 25 NATO countries and their partners.

"Our country (the partially-recognized Republic of Kosovo) will be among the countries hosting these exercises, more than 1,300 FSK members will participate. The main tasks of the FSK in this exercise are to increase interoperability, test infantry and support capabilities, and evaluate medical support," Mehaj added.

In May and June 2021, the Kosovo security force participated in the NATO military exercises Defender-Europe 2021 for the first time.

