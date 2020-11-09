Kosovo ex-president Thaci appears at war crimes court

UrduPoint.com
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Kosovo's former president Hashim Thaci appeared for the first time before a war crimes court in The Hague on Monday to face charges relating to the 1990s conflict with Serbia.

The one-time guerrilla leader, 52, who resigned as president last week, wore a grey suit and red tie for the hearing at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in the Dutch city.

