Kosovo Ex-president Thaci Appears At War Crimes Court
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:58 PM
Kosovo's former president Hashim Thaci appeared for the first time before a war crimes court in The Hague on Monday to face charges relating to the 1990s conflict with Serbia
The one-time guerrilla leader, 52, who resigned as president last week, wore a grey suit and red tie for the hearing at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in the Dutch city.