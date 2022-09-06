UrduPoint.com

Kosovo Free To Join Open Balkan Initiative - Serbian Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 12:16 AM

The self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo is free to join the cross-border economic initiative Open Balkan, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Monday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo is free to join the cross-border economic initiative Open Balkan, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Monday.

"I hope that they (authorities of Kosovo) will soon join the Open Balkan initiative. It is open to everyone, including the provisional structures in Pristina. I think this is the best way to normalize relations because I am a pragmatic politician and I believe that the quality of everyday life for people is most important, and when we all ensure the best quality of this life together by opening jobs, prospects for young people, then it will be easier to talk about issues on which we have completely different views," Brnabic said during the visit to the northern Kosovar city of Mitrovica.

In recent years, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has been promoting the idea of establishing a single regional market of goods, services, and labor in the Western Balkans. Albania and North Macedonia supported the initiative by signing a set of agreements, but the COVID-19 pandemic and elections in member states are stalling its implementation.

In June, the three countries signed deals easing import and export regulations, movement of labor, and cooperation during emergencies under this initiative.

