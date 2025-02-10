Kosovo Incumbent Party Set To Win Most Votes In Parliamentary Poll
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 03:00 PM
Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Albin Kurti's ruling party was on track to secure the most seats in Kosovo's parliamentary polls, the election commission said Monday, but would lack the numbers to form a majority government.
Sunday's contest largely pitted Kurti's quest to stamp out Serbian influence on Kosovo's soil during his time as premier against the opposition's vow to boost the economy in one of the poorest pockets of Europe.
Without a party winning a clear majority in the 120-seat parliament, Kosovo was likely headed for days if not weeks of coalition talks and political horse trading before a government could form.
Twenty seats in the legislature are reserved for minority parties, including 10 for Kosovo's ethnic Serbs.
Kurti's Vetevendosje ("Self-Determination") party (VV) was on course to win roughly 41 percent of the vote with around 90 percent of the ballots counted, according to commission's data.
The right-wing Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) trailed in second with 22 percent of the votes, followed by the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) with 17 percent.
Long-time rivals PDK and LDK have partnered to form coalition governments on multiple occasions since the independence war from Serbia in the late 1990s, following mediation and pressure from the international community.
During the run-up to Sunday's vote, Kurti hinted that he would prefer to sit as the opposition if his party was unable to form a majority government.
But as the votes were counted, Kurti said his party would try to form a government.
"Congratulations on our victory," he told supporters.
The initial tally had been muddled on Sunday with Kosovo's election commission saying the software designed to help count the vote had malfunctioned, which delayed the release of the results.
The issue appeared to have been resolved, with the official website publishing the election results back up and running on Monday morning.
Election officials said turnout for the vote was around 40 percent.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collection
Cyber Security Council organises awareness session on 'Cyber Addiction in Famili ..
Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle Health EMR platforms
Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for transformative solutions
Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Hou ..
Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrupedal robot
IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 2025
President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Tuvalu
Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookrunner in € 500 mln bond issu ..
16% growth in new economic licences in Abu Dhabi during 2024
SHC gives two-week time to federal govt to submit reply on plea against PECA
More Stories From World
-
Kosovo incumbent party set to win most votes in parliamentary poll4 minutes ago
-
'Hitman returns': India hails Rohit ton ahead of Champions Trophy14 minutes ago
-
'Revolution': Communist Vietnam seeks to cut 1 in 5 govt jobs34 minutes ago
-
President Zardari arrives Lisbon to condole death of Prince Karim Agha Khan1 hour ago
-
Asian markets mixed as traders weigh Trump's latest tariff salvo2 hours ago
-
Trump says will impose 25% tariffs on US steel, aluminum imports2 hours ago
-
Most Asian markets drop as traders weigh Trump's latest tariff salvo2 hours ago
-
Trump says will impose 25% tariffs on US steel, aluminum imports2 hours ago
-
PSG find ominous form going into Champions League knockouts2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's culinary, artistic excellence showcased at Riyadh Food Festival2 hours ago
-
Pakistan UN envoy condoles death of Sam Nujoma, Namibia's first president2 hours ago
-
Colombia govt in crisis after president calls for cabinet resignation2 hours ago