Kosovo Indicts 45 Over Alleged Role In Attack That Killed Police Officer

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Kosovo authorities on Wednesday indicted 45 people allegedly linked to a raid by ethnic Serbs that killed one police officer and led to an hours-long shootout in September 2023.

"They are accused of threats to constitutional order, terrorism and money laundering," said prosecutor Naim Abazi.

During the incident, around 30 gunmen ambushed a Kosovo police patrol in the village of Banjska near the border with Serbia, killing an officer.

The armed group then retreated and barricaded themselves in an Orthodox monastery near the border, where they engaged in a fierce firefight with Kosovo authorities that left three gunmen dead.

The attack came months after EU and US-backed talks between Kosovo and Serbia collapsed, and marked a steady decline in relations between the arch foes.

Since the Banjska attack, Kosovo authorities have launched a series of operations and legal manoeuvres aimed at dismantling the so-called parallel system of social services and political offices backed by the Serbian government to serve Kosovo's ethnic-Serb minority.

Animosity between Kosovo and Serbia has persisted since the war between Serbian forces and ethnic Albanian insurgents in the late 1990s.

Kosovo later declared independence in 2008, a move that Serbia has refused to acknowledge.

