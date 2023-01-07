UrduPoint.com

Kosovo Leader Condemns Shooting By Albanian Who Injured Serb Youths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023 | 12:20 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The leader of Kosovo condemned on Friday the shooting of two Serbian youths by an Albanian that marred the Orthodox Christmas Eve and brought Serbs back on the streets after a recent standoff with Kosovo security forces.

"I unequivocally condemn the assault on two Kosova citizens today in Shterpce. A suspect has been arrested and will be dealt with promptly and fairly by our justice system," Albin Kurti wrote on social media.

Kurti commended Kosovo police for the prompt arrest of the suspect, who opened fire at Serbs while driving a car to Ferizaj from Shterpce, a town with sizable Albanian and Serbian populations.

The 33-year-old suspect, idenified by police only by his initials, shot at the 11-year-old and 21-year-old boys walking along the road. They were taken to a hospital in Gracanica. Serbs blocked the road to stop the gunman from fleeing.

The Serbian government's office for Kosovo, which Serbia sees as its territory, described the drive-by shooting as a murder attempt. Serbian media identified the shooter as an ethnic Albanian member of Kosovo's paramilitary security force.

