UrduPoint.com

Kosovo Leader Urges KFOR To Remove Road Barricades Set Up By Serbs

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Kosovo Leader Urges KFOR to Remove Road Barricades Set Up by Serbs

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) Kosovo's de facto leader Albin Kurti called on the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) to dismantle road barricades erected by local Serbs in the north of the breakaway region amid mounting tensions.

Serbs in the northern part of Kosovo began setting up barricades on roads on Saturday in protest of the arrest of Dejan Pantic, former police officer who quit his post in mid-November and was arrested by the Kosovo authorities at the Jarinje border crossing on suspicion of "terrorism."

"Once again, I call on KFOR to ensure freedom of movement. KFOR was deployed to Kosovo for a peaceful and safe environment, which also includes freedom of movement without discrimination," Kurti told a press conference in Pristina, adding that he was waiting for a response from KFOR mission command.

On Saturday evening, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in his address to the nation that Belgrade would send a formal request to the KFOR mission command for permission to deploy the Serbian military and police in Kosovo.

He also showed photos of Kosovar soldiers in heavy equipment and with automatic weapons in the north of the region near the border with Serbia. Vucic recalled that, according to the agreements reached earlier, special police forces can only be deployed to the Serb-majority municipalities with the authorization of regional heads.

At night, the protesters set up tents to guard the road barricades. The Kosovar police, in turn, blocked the entry into the province for cars and pedestrians from central Serbia at the Jarinje checkpoint.

The leader of the Serb List political partly in Kosovo urged the residents to maintain peace and let the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) and KFOR vehicles pass through the road barricades.

Related Topics

Protest Police European Union Vehicles Road Pristina Belgrade Serbia Border Post From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

13 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

22 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

22 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

22 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

22 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.