Kosovo Leader Urges KFOR to Remove Road Barricades Set Up by Serbs

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) Kosovo's de facto leader Albin Kurti called on the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) to dismantle road barricades erected by local Serbs in the north of the breakaway region amid mounting tensions.

Serbs in the northern part of Kosovo began setting up barricades on roads on Saturday in protest of the arrest of Dejan Pantic, former police officer who quit his post in mid-November and was arrested by the Kosovo authorities at the Jarinje border crossing on suspicion of "terrorism."

"Once again, I call on KFOR to ensure freedom of movement. KFOR was deployed to Kosovo for a peaceful and safe environment, which also includes freedom of movement without discrimination," Kurti told a press conference in Pristina, adding that he was waiting for a response from KFOR mission command.

On Saturday evening, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in his address to the nation that Belgrade would send a formal request to the KFOR mission command for permission to deploy the Serbian military and police in Kosovo.

He also showed photos of Kosovar soldiers in heavy equipment and with automatic weapons in the north of the region near the border with Serbia. Vucic recalled that, according to the agreements reached earlier, special police forces can only be deployed to the Serb-majority municipalities with the authorization of regional heads.

At night, the protesters set up tents to guard the road barricades. The Kosovar police, in turn, blocked the entry into the province for cars and pedestrians from central Serbia at the Jarinje checkpoint.

The leader of the Serb List political partly in Kosovo urged the residents to maintain peace and let the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) and KFOR vehicles pass through the road barricades.