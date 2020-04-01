Kosovo lifts 100 percent tariff on Serbian goods

UrduPoint.com
Kosovo abolished a 100-percent tariff on Serbian imports on Wednesday, the caretaker government said, lifting a blockade that has thwarted talks between the former war foes for over a year

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 )

The tariff was introduced in late 2018 to protest Belgrade's campaign to undermine global recognition of Kosovo, a former Serbian province.

Belgrade has rejected Kosovo's independence and refused to resume the EU-led negotiations aimed at resolving tensions between the neighbours.

Caretaker premier Albin Kurti said the tariff would now be replaced with "reciprocity", a policy which could see Kosovo match Serbia on matters like health certificates on food imports or other documentation complicated by Belgrade's stance.

The United States has applied pressure on Kurti to drop the tariff in recent weeks, including suspending some $50 million in economic aid.

But Washington was not satisfied with Wednesday's announcement, saying any "reciprocal measures on the movement of goods from Serbia" could "create more problems".

Serbia also appeared unimpressed, with Marko Djuric, who heads an office dealing with Kosovo, warning the move only meant "new punitive measures" from Pristina.

The EU, however, welcomed the "important decision".

"Regional cooperation is key as is maintaining flow of goods, in particular in times of crisis," tweeted Josep Borrell, the bloc's foreign affairs chief.

The political situation in Kosovo remains highly uncertain after Kurti's coalition unravelled last week, in part because of divisions over the tariffs, which also applied to goods from Bosnia, where ethnic Serbs are blocking recognition of Kosovo.

But new elections are not feasible in the short term due to the coronavirus.

President Hashim Thaci, Kurti's leading opponent, has said he plans to consult political parties about putting together a new government.

