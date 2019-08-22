UrduPoint.com
Kosovo MPs Dissolve Parliament, Paving Way For Snap Poll

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 03:00 PM

Kosovo MPs dissolve parliament, paving way for snap poll

Kosovo MPs voted on Thursday to dissolve parliament, a move that will force the president to call early elections within 45 days

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Kosovo MPs voted on Thursday to dissolve parliament, a move that will force the president to call early elections within 45 days.

"The parliament decided to dissolve the sixth legislature of the assembly," parliamentary speaker Kadri Veseli said after 89 lawmakers in the 120-member body backed the motion.

The vote comes after outgoing Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj, a former commander of Kosovo's guerilla forces during its 1990s war with Serbia, resigned last month to face summons from a war crimes court in The Hague.

