UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kosovo Must Immediately Stop Criminal Proceedings Against 2 UNMIK Members - Mission Chief

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 01:30 AM

Kosovo Must Immediately Stop Criminal Proceedings Against 2 UNMIK Members - Mission Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Kosovo must immediately halt all ongoing criminal proceedings against the two United Nations Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) staff members - including a Russian citizen - who were arrested and injured in May, UNMIK head Zahir Tanin said during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"All ongoing criminal proceedings against the two staff members must, therefore, be terminated immediately," Tanin said. "The status, privileges and immunities of UN personnel must be fully respected at all times."

Tanin also said the Kosovo authorities should investigate the police officers involved in the incident, establish accountability and ensure that such occurrences are not repeated in the future.

Related Topics

Injured Police United Nations Russia May Criminals All

Recent Stories

AED136.3 bn non-oil foreign merchandise trade thro ..

47 minutes ago

Govt introduces landmark legal reforms; entitles C ..

2 hours ago

Buenos Aires Says Bolsonaro's Reaction to Argentin ..

2 hours ago

Germany's Merkel Sends Condolences Over Deadly Tra ..

2 hours ago

EU Allocates Almost $30Mln to Assist Moldova's Pol ..

2 hours ago

Pedersen to Meet Syria Civil Society Group After 1 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.