Kosovo Must Immediately Stop Criminal Proceedings Against 2 UNMIK Members - Mission Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Kosovo must immediately halt all ongoing criminal proceedings against the two United Nations Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) staff members - including a Russian citizen - who were arrested and injured in May, UNMIK head Zahir Tanin said during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"All ongoing criminal proceedings against the two staff members must, therefore, be terminated immediately," Tanin said. "The status, privileges and immunities of UN personnel must be fully respected at all times."

Tanin also said the Kosovo authorities should investigate the police officers involved in the incident, establish accountability and ensure that such occurrences are not repeated in the future.