Kosovo Opposition Party Nominates First Woman For Premiership

Kosovo's opposition Democratic League said Tuesday it had nominated Vjosa Osmani for premiership, the first woman to do so in the breakaway Serbian region

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Kosovo's opposition Democratic League said Tuesday it had nominated Vjosa Osmani for premiership, the first woman to do so in the breakaway Serbian region.

Ramush Haradinaj, a former commander of the separatist Kosovo Liberation Army, resigned as prime minister in July after he was summoned to a special court in The Hague probing war crimes against ethnic Serbs.

"Osmani is a woman and a young mother devoted to her family and country. She has enough courage to face the fallout of mismanagement by the previous [government]," the party was quoted as saying in a statement by the Koha Ditore daily.

The snap general election has been called for October 6. Haradinaj's Alliance for the Future of Kosovo is running for parliamentary seats in coalition with the opposition Social Democratic Party led by the mayor of Kosovo's main city of Pristina.

