Kosovo parliament endorses new government after months of crisis

Pristina (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Kosovo named a new government led by the centre-right LDK on Wednesday after months of political turmoil in the former Serbian province, casting out left-wing leader Albin Kurti and raising tensions with his supporters.

"The new government of the Republic of Kosovo has been elected with 61 votes pro, 24 against and 1 absent," deputy parliamentary speaker Kujtim Shala said after a vote in the assembly.

The LDK's Avdullah Hoti, a 44-year-old economics professor, was endorsed as the new Prime Minister.