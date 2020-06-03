UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kosovo Parliament Names New Government After Months Of Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 05:31 PM

Kosovo parliament names new government after months of crisis

Kosovo named a new government Wednesday after months of political turmoil in the former Serbian province, casting out left-wing leader Albin Kurti and raising tensions with his supporters

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Kosovo named a new government Wednesday after months of political turmoil in the former Serbian province, casting out left-wing leader Albin Kurti and raising tensions with his supporters.

The new government was cobbled together by Kurti's former coalition partner, the centre-right LDK, who quit his alliance in March, plunging Kosovo into a leadership crisis in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The LDK's Avdullah Hoti, a 44-year-old economics professor, was endorsed as Prime Minister with 61 votes from the 120-member parliament.

"I feel responsible to the deputies, to the citizens and to the Constitution for the tasks that await us," he told the assembly.

He also vowed to advance stalling talks with former war foe Serbia.

The vote was boycotted by MPs from Kurti's leftist and nationalist Vetevendosje party, who have been carrying out "rehearsal" protests in recent weeks as tensions mount.

His supporters have been demanding new elections and accuse rival politicians of "stealing" their vote for Vetevendosje in October polls.

The party's first-place finish was hailed as a historic defeat of the former rebel fighters who have dominated Kosovo since its independence from Serbia in 2008.

But with only a narrow margin of victory, Kurti was forced to ally with LDK to form a ruling coalition.

The honeymoon didn't last long with LDK launching a no-confidence motion in March, in part because of US pressure over Kurti's policy towards former war foe Serbia.

The new coalition consists of an alliance between LDK, two former opposition groups and parties representing ethnic minorities.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Vote Independence Alliance Serbia March October From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor passes away from Coronav ..

38 seconds ago

PIA issues schedule of flights to bring back Pakis ..

9 minutes ago

Asian Development Bank (ADB), ESCAP discuss steppi ..

3 minutes ago

Dr dies fighting Coronavirus in Khairpur

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

30 seconds ago

Rupee recovers 57 paisas against dollar in interba ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.