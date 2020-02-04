UrduPoint.com
Kosovo Parliament Votes In New Prime Minister After Months-Long Delay

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 12:30 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The parliament of the self-proclaimed Kosovo Republic voted in a new prime minister and government on Monday after months of coalition talks.

"A government led by Albin Kurti has been elected," the legislature's leadership announced in a broadcast.

The leader of the left-wing Self-Determination party was backed by 86 lawmakers in the 120-seat parliament, while 10 others abstained.

President Hashim Thaci's Democratic Party, the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo of ex-Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj, as well as the minority Serbian List bloc, ignored the session.

Kurti's cabinet comprises 15 members, mostly from his party and from his coalition partners from the center-right Democratic League.

The announcement ends months of haggling over ministerial portfolios between the two opposition parties after they won the snap election in October.

Haradinaj resigned in July after receiving a summons from a Hague tribunal over suspected war crimes committed during the 1998-1999 conflict in what Serbia sees as its southwestern region. Kosovo declared independence in 2008.

