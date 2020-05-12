UrduPoint.com
Kosovo PM Ends Quarantine After Suspected Virus Contact Cleared

Kosovo's caretaker prime minister emerged from a brief period of self-quarantine Tuesday after tests for an official in his administration came back negative for the novel coronavirus, a government spokesman said

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Kosovo's caretaker prime minister emerged from a brief period of self-quarantine Tuesday after tests for an official in his administration came back negative for the novel coronavirus, a government spokesman said.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti, 44, had gone into self-isolation Monday out of precaution after a close contact of an official in the Ministry of European Integrations had tested positive for COVID-19.

After tests cleared the official of infection, the premier returned to the office Tuesday, government spokesman Perparim Kryeziu confirmed to AFP.

Kurti, a reformist whose left-wing party won an October election, is now leading in a caretaker role after his governing coalition collapsed in a no-confidence vote in March.

Kosovo has so far been spared an explosive coronavirus outbreak among its population of 1.8 million.

According to government figures, almost 900 infections have been detected and 28 people have died from the respiratory disease.

