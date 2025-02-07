Kosovo PM Kurti doubles down on tough line in run-up to election

(@FahadShabbir)

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Voters head to the polls in Kosovo Sunday in a contest that pits combative Prime Minister Albin Kurti's crusade to stamp out Serbian influence in the north against a fractured opposition's pledge to boost the economy.

Kurti and his Vetevendosje ("Self-Determination") party (VV) have boasted of bringing armed groups allegedly backed by Belgrade to heel and expanding the writ of the government to Serb majority areas in the restive north.

Since taking office in 2021, his administration has overseen measures to dismantle a parallel state backed by Serbia inside Kosovo.

The moves have largely been well received by Kosovo's ethnic Albanian majority and may prove crucial to VV's success -- with one poll projecting the party on course to capture roughly half of the vote.

Bitterness between Kosovo and Serbia has persisted since the war between Serbian forces and ethnic Albanian insurgents in the late 1990s.

Belgrade refuses to acknowledge Kosovo's declaration of independence in 2008.

Since the war's end, remnants of Serbian government institutions continued to provide a range of services to ethnic Serbs inside Kosovo.

But in the past year, Kurti has looked to upend the status quo.

- Crackdown -

Kosovo authorities have effectively outlawed the use of the Serbian Dinar, closed banks that relied on the Currency and shuttered the post offices where Serbian pension payments were cashed.

Kosovo Serbs can no longer drive cars with Serbia plates and must have local driving licences, while Belgrade-backed government and tax offices have also been shuttered.

The moves have heightened the uneasy relations between Kosovo's ethnic Albanian majority and its Serb minority in the run-up to the polls.

"There is no longer and there will never be a rule of criminal gangs, there is no longer and there will never be a circulation of illegal licence plates," Kurti said in an election speech in the ethnically divided northern city of Mitrovica.

Once known for its provocative stunts such as letting off tear gas in parliament, the VV has evolved from a street movement led by Kurti in the 2000s to Kosovo's dominant political force overseeing a government that had up till then been largely run by the former guerrilla commanders who led the fight against Serb forces in 1990s.

Kurti's government is the first to see out its term in office since the former Serbian province declared independence in 2008.