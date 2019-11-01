Kosovo Police Crackdown Violated UN Security Council Resolution - Mission Head

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) A United Nations probe concluded that Kosovo police violated international law and a Security Council Resolution by using excessive force against UN staffers, mission head Zahir Tanin said at a council meeting on Thursday.

On May 25, the so-called Kosovo police detained and injured two UN Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) staff members, including Russian citizen Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, during a raid in Serb-majority areas in northern Kosovo and Metohija.

"The use of excessive force, interference with Mission property, and the continuation of criminal proceedings against both staff members are in clear breach of the applicable legal framework, including Security Council resolution 1244, UNMIK regulations and international human rights law standards," Tanin said.