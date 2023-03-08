Kosovo Police Severely Beat 2 Young Serbs in Northern Kosovo - Reports

The officers of the regional operational support unit (ROSU) of Kosovo police severely beat two Serbs in northern Kosovo whose injuries required hospitalization, local media reported on Wednesday, citing the victims

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The officers of the regional operational support unit (ROSU) of Kosovo police severely beat two Serbs in northern Kosovo whose injuries required hospitalization, local media reported on Wednesday, citing the victims.

The incident happened in the village of Josanica on Tuesday evening. The ROSU police unit stopped the car with two young Serbs aged 23 and 24, who were slowly driving in search of their cell phone, pulled them out and started hitting them, according to the Kosovo Online news outlet.

"Around 7:30 p.m. (18:30 GMT), we drove slowly through the village in our car to look for my lost phone. I was driving slowly when we were intercepted by two Jeeps, from which about eight uniformed members of the special police got out. They pulled us out of the car and started harassing us. They hit us in the head and the ribs, and when they realized that we lived there, they let us go home," one of the victims said, as quoted by the news portal.

Both victims were later released from the hospital and are now under medical observation, the report added.

In November 2022, numerous ethnic Serb resigned from the Kosovo police in response to Pristina's decision to dismiss a senior Serb officer over his refusal to follow the local government's measure on vehicle license plates and punish local Serbs for not re-registering their car plates from KM (Kosovska Mitrovica), the Serbian identifier, to�the EU-standard letter code RKS (Republic of Kosovo).

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that replacing Serbs with local Albanians in the police would lead to devastating consequences for security of the Serb population in northern Kosovo.