Kosovo President Cancels Visit To White House For Summit With Serbia - US Special Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has canceled his trip to the United States for the summit with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic over the weekend after being indicted by the Hague-based Office of the Special Prosecutor, US Special Envoy Richard Grenell announced on Wednesday.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor filed earlier an indictment against Thaci and nine other Albanian militants for conducting murders and other war crimes, including torture and enforced disappearance.

"The President of Kosovo has just informed us that he has canceled his trip to Washington, DC following the announcement made by the Special Prosecutors Office," Grenell said via Twitter.

"I respect his decision not to attend the discussions until the legal issues of those allegations are settled."

The summit will still take place in Washington with the participation of Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti.

"We look forward to Saturday's discussions which will be led by President Vucic and Prime Minister Hoti," Grenell said.

