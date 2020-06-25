Kosovo president charged with war crimes in The Hague

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has been charged with 10 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role in the country's conflict in the 1990s, a Hague-based tribunal said Wednesday

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has been charged with 10 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role in the country's conflict in the 1990s, a Hague-based tribunal said Wednesday.

Prosecutors at the Kosovo Specialist Court (KSC) laid the charges on April 24, but decided to unveil them publicly two months later.

"The indictment alleges that Hashim Thaci, Kadri Veseli and the other charged suspects are criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders," the KSC said in a statement.